The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1994:
Results from the Mountain Mail reader survey, distributed in the Oct. 11 edition of the paper, showed readers like the Mail’s city and county news – but aren’t quite as fond of the paper’s columns and school news.
One hundred twenty-one readers returned the survey, which asked readers to rank 34 of the paper’s regular features on the basis of whether they read them “always,” “sometimes” or “never.”
The Mail features which have the most readers are local city news (108 “always” votes), news of the county (104 votes), local news column (84 votes), letters to the editor (83 votes) and editorial comments (71 votes).
Slightly farther down were birth and death notices (65 votes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.