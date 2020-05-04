The Salida Daily Mail, May 4, 1945:
It’s a terrible pun, but the mumps swelling is going down so far as the public school’s epidemic of that “swell disease” is concerned, it was announced this morning.
A number of the school youngsters have been suffering from the disease and some few had the infection on one side only to have it come back on the other jaw later.
None of the cases report the illness as severe, however; in fact, one of the school’s difficulty in some cases was to keep mumps patients out of school.
Attendance reports are back to their usual high percentage in all schools.
