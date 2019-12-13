The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1994:
On Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the All-Purpose room at Longfellow Elementary, the Beginning and Advanced bands will present their Christmas Program.
The Longfellow Choir will be performing several selections, featuring a flute solo by Loretta Cole with Ed and Jolene Lambert playing guitar.
The choir will also be accompanied by the Orff Orchestra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.