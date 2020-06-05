The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1995:
Leonard Vahsholtz, Colorado Springs, was once again the fastest driver on the hill at the 10th annual Colorado Hill Climb Association Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb on Ute Trail.
However, because of CHCA rule changes, Vahsholtz opted to compete in only the Stock class; for the past two years, he took first in both the Stock and in the Competition Truck Class.
