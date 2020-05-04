The Salida Mail, May 4, 1920:
E.L. Stephenson and G.C. Dodge of Denver came in Friday with an army truck and a Ford ambulance which will be used on the road this spring at Monarch. Mr. Stephenson stated the Bureau of Public Roads had received several trainloads of trucks and supplies from the war department and these trucks were being put together as fast as possible, and are being sent out to the different road camps and into many counties in the state for use on county and state roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.