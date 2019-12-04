The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1969:
A determined group of youngsters from the special education classes of the Salida school district enjoyed the pleasures of skiing at Monarch Wednesday.
The children, of elementary and jr. high levels, were equipped and instructed Wednesday afternoon courtesy of the Monarch Ski Area.
Dorothy Koster, elementary teacher, and jr. high teacher Kirk Holland supervised the afternoon’s activities, which were sponsored by the Chaffee County Association for Retarded Children.
