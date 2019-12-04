The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 5, 1944:
Fire of undetermined origin damaged the interior of the state highway garage at Garfield today.
The blaze was discovered by Mrs. Maynard Harney, wife of a highway employe, who lives across the road from the garage.
Mrs. Harney called Mrs. M.J. King at Monarch and the CF&I quarry at Monarch. The quarry crew and Mr. King went to the fire with chemical extinguishers and confined the blaze to the inside of the building.
All the heavy equipment was out at work on the highway but some small tools and the building interior were damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.