The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1919:
The regular meeting of the Literature, Music and Art departments was held in Assembly Hall Tuesday with a large number present.
Mrs. H.H. Parker had charge of the Current Events, which took up for discussion the Reconstruction Period.
In this she was assisted by Mrs. Rose Ridgway, who talked upon the topics salary and wages or the “white collar” men and women; she also made a strong plea for a greater increase in the teachers’ salaries.
