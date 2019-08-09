The Salida Record, Aug. 8, 1919:
John T. Wayland, Director of Savings for the Tenth Federal Reserve District, has issued the following statement:
1) At the urgent request of the Treasury Department and in order to simplify distribution, the hand grenade savings banks will be distributed by commercial banks and trust companies instead of through County Chairmen and County Superintendents as previously outlined.
2) One grenade is to be loaned by any bank to any child under 18 years old who will sign a thrift agreement.
3) The grenade is to be used as a savings bank for money earned during vacation and may be brought periodically to the bank that issues it, where it will be opened, the money counted, and Thrift or War Savings Stamps given in return for the contents.
