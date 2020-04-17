The Mountain Mail, April 18, 1995:
The Salida post office was expecting a little more business yesterday, but not the massive onslaught of people many post offices see on the last day for tax returns.
“We’ve got a lot of tax returns going out. There are a lot of people who waited until the last minute,” Postmaster Gene Schwarz said. “Anyone who comes into the post office, we postmark their return right in front of them so they see it has the right date.”
Schwarz said the post office would keep the same hours of operation but would do a final collection of the boxes around midnight.
