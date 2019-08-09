The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 8, 1944:
The treason trial of eight German army officers, charged with attempting to kill Adolf Hitler, ended abruptly today with a dramatic confession of guilt by all defendants. The convicted men will be sentenced to death.
German accounts indicate the conspiracy included one field marshal and three generals.
The eight officers were charged with attempting to kill Hitler with a bomb on July 20, seize the government and sue for peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.