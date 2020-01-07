The Mountain Mail, Jan.6, 1995:
The first 1995 Business After Hours will be Jan. 11, 5-7 p.m. at the Victoria Tavern.
Hosts are two chamber member businesses, First Street Cafe, owners, Wayne and Darlene Louch, and the Victoria Tavern, owner Peter Simonson.
