The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1969:
A headline in the current issue of the Elks magazine seems right on the mark to us. It says, “Back to school – if it’s still standing.”
Schools over the nation and the world are experiencing student unrest and riots. In many cases buildings have been partially or completely destroyed. In these cases, we like J. Edgar Hoover’s suggestion that schools and their properties be considered as any other public building – when damage occurs maliciously, acknowledge that a crime has been committed subject to punishment as in any other criminal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.