The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1970:
Dick Tuttle, chairman of the Chaffee County Planning Commission, has announced a meeting of the Committee for Waste Disposal and Pollution Control to be held at 7 p.m. tonight in the former County Court Room.
Committee members and interested citizens are urged to be present.
After a general discussion of the waste and pollution problem, the committee will be expected to organize itself to make a detailed study of existing conditions, recommend a system of trash disposal sites and operational procedures to serve all of Chaffee County, and to draft a County Ordinance, based on federal and state statutes or regulations, setting forth penalties of violations of the ordinance.
This particular project has been given priority over all other aspects of County Planning.
Public participation and support are earnestly requested.
