The Mountain Mail, Aug. 9, 1994:
About 25 employees and four to six customers at Salida Building and Loan were evacuated at 10:50 a.m. Monday after a plumbing crew uncapped a septic tank for repairs, releasing methane gas into the building.
Three people were taken by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for treatment of nausea and headache. They were released after treatment and returned to work. They were Jeff Graf, Debbie Young and Vickie Dominguez.
“Initially the call came in as a natural gas leak,” said John Hall, patrolman with the Salida Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.