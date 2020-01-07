The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 6, 1945:
James J. Potter of 1136 H street was elected a member of the city council at a special meeting last night. He will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Emett Shewalter, who has been elected sheriff. Mr. Potter will take his seat on Jan. 15 when the city council holds its next regular meeting.
Mr. Potter is night hostler for the Rio Grande railroad. He is widely known and popular.
