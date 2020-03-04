The Salida Mail, March 2, 1920:
Lieutenant Commander P. S. Theiss and Chief Yoeman, Carl F. Stuby, navy recruiting officers of Denver were in Salida yesterday looking into the possibilities of locating a recruiting station here.
Mr. Stuby is a former Salida boy having been born and raised here. He is the son of Charles A. Stuby, who was in charge of the D. & R. G. paint shops and was brakeman on the narrow gauge for a number of years.
Mr. Stuby enlisted in the Navy in 1908. During his enlistment he sailed in the Pacific Ocean, around Cape Horn, the West Indies and up the Atlantic coast as far north as Bar Harbor, Me.
