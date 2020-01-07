The Salida Mail, Jan. 6, 1920:
The home of M.M. Schultz on upper F Street was entered at 9:00 o’clock Saturday evening by burglars who searched the home taking two gold watches and a safety deposit box containing his naval discharge and other personal papers.
Mrs. Schultz, who had retired, saw the man enter the room and turned on a flashlight but thought it was her husband just getting home from work and was not alarmed until the burglar left the house.
When Mr. Schultz came in a few minutes later and she asked him why he had gone out again, he investigated and discovered the loss.
Marshall Blunkhall found the papers in the ash pit back of the house Monday morning, but no trace of the thief has been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.