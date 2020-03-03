The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1995: The chairman of the Salida planning and zoning committee stepped down from his post at Monday night’s meeting, stating he had too many other commitments to continue.
Jeff Snyder handed the reins over to David Potz in the form of a paper gavel.
“That’s about how much power we have – a paper gavel,” Potz said jokingly.
Potz was chosen the new chairman as he was the only non-council member who did not have any conflicts, according to Potz.
