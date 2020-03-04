The Salida Daily Mail, March 2, 1945:
A bill for a deficiency appropriation of $2,000 to the Colorado State Civil Service Commission was defeated today in the Lower House of the 35th General Assembly.
The appropriation bill lost by a vote of 47 to 12.
Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Sullivan, who was present for the vote, immediately charged it was “spite” action of the House, all of which dated back to the controversy relating to the State Veterans Service Officer’s post.
