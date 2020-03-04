The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1970:
A bomb ripped apart an office at the Air Force ROTC training facility at the University of Colorado Sunday night.
In Colorado Springs, there were two fire bombings the same day, including the Selective Service office at 625 Nevada which suffered “moderate” damage.
The blast blew down a door and the ceiling and walls were blackened. The blast also ripped apart a wall between the original target and another small office.
