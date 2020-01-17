The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 16, 1945: Mrs. A.E. Hyzer received word that her grandson, Pvt. Frederick (Buster) W. Brown of Denver, is stationed with the army in the office department in Belgium.
He writes the climate is fine and the eats are good. Candy and cigarettes are plentiful. The office where he works is nice and warm.
The homes are beautiful and well equipped. There are no cars, as gasoline is $6.00 per gallon.
Frederick Brown is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Brown of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.