The Salida Mail, Jan. 20, 1920:
Fred Hampe was elected night marshal at the meeting of the city council which was held last evening at city hall. Several votes were taken.
On the last vote he received the four votes of the council members present, the members being W.T. Everett, Dave Jones, J.M. Schilthius, and G.F. Snell. Those absent were Earl Arenberg and J.W. Deen.
The other applicants were T.C. Dolan, William Lanzendorf and H.F. Knickerbocker. Mr. Dolan was the only one who received votes.
