The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1945:
In 1943 the Rio Grande payroll was at its peak, $1,102,015.93; 1944 was only some $9,000 less, $1,093,267.71. These led all previous years by around $200,000.
In addition to its railroad payroll, as mentioned above, its bus and truck service, operated by the Rio Grande Motorways, has an annual payroll of around $50,000, and the Rio Grande Hospital over $65,000.
Altogether it means a sizeable amount of money put into circulation here each month, of around $100,000.
