The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1970:
Holly Englert presented a film dealing with the March of Dimes as the program at Monday’s Rotary club meeting.
During the course of the program, Miss Englert told Rotarians that there are large numbers of children born with birth defects each year because their mothers had contracted German measles (Rubella) during the baby’s formative stage.
Chaffee County has been selected as the pilot county in Colorado for a special immunization program designed to cut down on future birth defects from Rubella.
