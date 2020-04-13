The Mountain Mail, April 13, 1995:
Salida High School Matchwits outwitted the rest of the state’s teams to be crowned champions Tuesday in Colorado Springs, as the six months schedule of games came to its conclusion.
The championship game was with Wasson. Salida outscored that team 130 to 65.
In the semifinals, Salida took on Olathe and won 335 to 105; in the quarter-finals, Salida beat a team from La Junta, 190 to 150.
The winning team was composed of Josh Adkins, captain; Bernard Sanchez; and John Selle. Alternates were Seth Brandon and Cory Friend.
Each team member receives a miniature of the championship trophy and a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Southern Colorado.
