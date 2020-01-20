The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1995:
State Sen. Linda Powers (D-Crested Butte) will be in Salida Saturday evening, Jan. 21, to attend the Salida Chamber of Commerce dinner at the Elks Club, according to chamber officials.
“As a small business owner myself, and someone who has spent years in Crested Butte nurturing a fragile economy, I look forward to sharing with my friends in Salida,” Powers said.
Powers said one bill she is carrying will “ensure better local phone service and have positive repercussions all across our district.”
Powers, who lives in Crested Butte, represents Chaffee, Lake, Park, Fremont, Pitkin, Delta, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties in the Colorado State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.