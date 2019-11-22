The Salida Mail, Nov. 25, 1919:
On a strictly party vote the Democrats of congress voted against the bill returning the railroads to their owners and guaranteeing six percent on their watered capital stock.
The railroads could not borrow a dollar at the time the United States entered the war and most of them probably would have been in the hands of receivers by this time, but Uncle Sam took over the railroads, operated them during the
