The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1944:
At the 38th annual Rocky Mountain Farmers Union Convention held in Denver on Nov. 11, 12, and 13, Chaffee County’s Farmers Union Local 408 had twelve of its members present for at least one day of the meet.
Instrumental in drawing up a program for farm families and cooperative enterprise were Delegates George E. Everett Jr., Mrs. George E. Everett and Wendell Hutchinson; while Joe Starbuck represented this area as board member of the Farmers Union Marketing Asssociation.
Others who attended were: J.D. Kelly, Clyde Hutchinson, Colin Campbell, Elvis Starbuck, Russell Glenn, Mr. and Mrs. Melville Kaess, and Mrs. Rose Crouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.