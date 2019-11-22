The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1969:
The principal thing we can do, if we really want to make the world over again, is to try the use of the word “old.” It was the “old” things that made this country the great nation it is.
There is the Old Virtue of religious faith.
There is the Old Virtue of incorruptible service, and honor in public office.
There are the Old Virtues of economy in government, of self reliance, thrift, and individual responsibility and liberty.
There are the Old Virtues of patriotism, real love of country and willingness to sacrifice for it.
I realize such suggestions will raise that odious word “reactionary,” but some of these “old” values are slipping away from American life. And if they slip too far, the lights will go out in America. – Herbert Hoover, Iowa Centennial address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.