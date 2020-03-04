The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1995:
Arkansas Valley Publishing Company recently purchased a four-unit press and folder and printing-related items.
Along with AVP the parent company of The Mountain Mail bought a three-knife trimmer, forklift, tying machines, central ink and gluing systems, spare parts and tools.
“The addition of this equipment will greatly expand our printing capabilities,” said Merle Baranczyk, AVP president.
“When everything is in place, we will have the ability to print up to 48 pages in one press run, compared to our current maximum capacity of 24 pages. With this equipment, we will also be able to print in full color.”
