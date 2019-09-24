The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1969: Receipts, report cards and business letters seldom survive beyond one generation. When some are kept for several generations, they often provide a fascinating glimpse into the past. Mary B. Rawson (Mrs. Gilbert) of Poncha Springs has a collection of family records that provide interesting information about her family and the early days of this area.
The Burnett family settled near Poncha Springs in the 1860s on the land where Dr. and Mrs. R.A. Hoover now live. A certificate from the Southern Colorado Pioneers Association dated April 8, 1908, states that Mrs. Sarah Ann Burnett became a resident of the area on June 15, 1861.
One of the interesting receipts in Mrs. Rawson’s collection was issued to Mary A. Burnett by Denver University and Colorado Seminary. It is dated Sept. 7, 1887. Tuition was $32.00 and incidental fees were 25 cents. Quite a contrast with expenses today!
