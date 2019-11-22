The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1994:
Former Salidan Tom Mansheim, a senior strong safety on Campbell County High School’s football team in Gillette, Wyoming, recently earned 4A All State Honors at that position.
The coach at Campbell County is also a former Chaffee County resident, Paul Colgate, former Buena Vista High School football coach.
