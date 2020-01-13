The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1920:
Everybody is getting ready to take in the 14th Annual National Western Stock show at Denver, which opens Saturday, January 17, with the Student’s Judging Contest, when the judging teams from several western agricultural colleges will compete. The show proper will open on Monday morning, January 19, with judging in all of the departments.
The entries are all in and the management is having one of the greatest problems it has ever struggled with to find room for the hundreds of exhibits that are seeking admission.
