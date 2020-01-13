The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 13, 1945:
Thomas D. Nevens, Salida, one of 225 University of Colorado students to attain the honor roll for the November term, a senior in the college of engineering, had a grade-point average of 2.58.
An “A” counts as three grade points toward graduation and a “B” two points. An average of 2.50 or better is required for admission to the honor roll.
