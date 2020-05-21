The Salida Mail, May 21, 1920:
Salida can be made a spotless town in two hours – if everybody will grab a rake, a shovel or a broom and do his part.
The pile of rubbish that has accumulated during the winter, including the ashes, the cans, broken bottles, old mattresses and other litter that belong at the city dump should go there.
Every city needs a spring cleaning and Salida is not an exception.
The Salida Commercial club is launching a campaign to have the town doll up for the spring and summer. When the rubbish is out of the way, the paint brush will do its share if it is asked.
