The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1970:
Col. Campbell of the Air Force Academy spoke to the high school math class and some jr. high students Friday at the high school. According to Ruby McKenna, head of the Math Dept., Campbell’s subject was probability (how something will happen).
Campbell has been the math instructor at the Air Force Academy since its institution. Last year he traveled to Great Britain to address various schools there.
Campbell talked to the high school math class during the fourth period Friday, then addressed a mixed crowd of high school and junior high students during the fifth period.
