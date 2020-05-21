The Salida Daily Mail, May 19, 1945:
Final examinations get underway in the Junior high Friday morning and will continue on the “one a day plan” during Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Tests start in the senior high first thing Monday morning and continue thru the three days.
Schools close Wednesday evening with no classes on Thursday or Friday morning and grade cards go out at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon.
