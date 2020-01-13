The Mountain Mail, Jan. 11, 1995:
Monarch Mountain Lodge is exploring the possibility of converting to timeshare condominiums, according to a release from Monarch.
“It’s still in the exploratory stage,” Monarch spokesman Bob Ingraham said. “The idea came from the owner himself. It would give us the opportunity to upgrade the facility quite a bit.
Monarch will be distributing questionnaires from now until the end of the season to find out how people will respond to the idea. If there is enough interest in timeshares, Monarch will seriously consider the option, Ingraham said.
“As soon as we look at the surveys and decide if that’s what people want, we will make a decision,” Ingraham said.
