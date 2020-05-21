The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1970:
Plans for Memorial Day and installation of officers provided the primary agenda for Wednesday evening’s meeting of Ray Lines Post 64, American Legion.
The local high school band has agreed to participation in observation ceremonies which include the parade down F Street to the Arkansas River.
At that point, Navy Mothers will toss the traditional wreath into the river in memory of the Navy dead at sea before cemetery services are conducted.
In participation for the day’s observance, wreaths will be put out on Friday evening, May 29, by Legionnaires and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.