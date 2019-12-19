The Salida Mail, Dec. 19, 1919:
The Sunday School of St. Joseph’s Church will have a Christmas tree in Knights of Columbus hall Tuesday afternoon 2 to 6 o’clock.
Earl Jensen got a big tree yesterday and Fred Bureauregard will set it up today.
The Sunday school teachers will decorate the tree and the doors will be opened to the children at 2 o’clock Tuesday.
A short program of music and readings will be given. The program will be appropriate to the Christmas time.
Mary Jensen and Helen O’Brien are in charge of the program.
