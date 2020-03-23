The Salida Mail, March 19, 1920:
The County Spelling Contest will be held Saturday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock, in the West 8th grade room at the High School.
Those who will compete are the winners in the district contest. All of whom are urged to be on time.
The contest will be a written one, the winners of which will compete in the state contest to be held in Denver April 1.
The prizes for the final winners are as follows:–1st Prize, $25, 2nd Prize, $10 and 3rd Prize, $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.