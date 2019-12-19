The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 19, 1944:
The officers and employees of Salida Safeway store No. 946 held a Christmas party at 1:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the Sherman Coffee Shoppe, which was attended also by their wives and children.
Twenty-two attended.
James Medrano, formerly of the Salida store, who is now manager of the meat department of the Monte Vista store and whose family still lives here, was among the guests.
The Safeway Employees Association, a national organization, sent gifts for each of the children. The employees and their families exchanged gifts.
A turkey dinner with trimmings was served.
