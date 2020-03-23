The Salida Daily Mail, March 22, 1945:
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Hotel which was purchased recently by George C. Roche, Sr. and his son George, of Adobe Park, will be converted into a boarding school for boys and girls, under the direction of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Black. Mrs. Black is a daughter of Mr. Roche. The school expects to enroll pupils from New York and other Eastern states as well as from Colorado.
Mr. and Mrs. Black were engaged in settlement work in New York City for many years and they opened a school for boys and girls at Lake George which they recently sold.
The school will begin with the elementary grades but may include high school later.
