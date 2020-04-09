The Salida Mail, April 9, 1920:
The Elks Minstrel and Vaudeville Show at the Empress Theater Monday evening, April 19th promises to be the best ever staged under the auspices of that organization. More than 70 Ladies, Gentlemen and Kiddies will be on the Stage when the curtain rises at 8:15 that night. There will be fourteen special feature vaudeville acts which will please the music and fun lovers, besides the Big Minstrel Circle of 16 artists and the chorus of kiddies. The talent of the town have volunteered en masse in assisting Miss Montgomery and the Elks in this big Minstrel and Vaudeville Show. Over two hours solid fun and enjoyment. Get your tickets at Wagener’s or Alexander’s Drug Stores, or phone 808 for them.
