The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1970:
All of the merchants of Salida will be treated to free coffee and “goodies” at the annual Merchant’s Coffee to be held Saturday morning, March 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
The coffee is given by Chaffee County 4-Hers to show their appreciation for the help and cooperation given them by local businessmen throughout the year.
Various clubs are responsible for contacting merchants in a particular area of town and in Buena Vista, the K9’ers Clover Leaf Club is in charge of the arrangements.
