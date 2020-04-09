The Salida Daily Mail, April 9, 1945:
Sam Fowler has received word that his son, Chief Pharmacist Alava B. Fowler was missing in action in Feb. 21 in the Pacific area. His home was in San Diego, Calif., where his wife lives. His only son, Elmer also is also in the Navy. He is 43 years old.
Mr. Fowler has been in the Navy since November 1925. His brother, Chief Boilermaker, John Fowler, also had made the Navy his career. He died aboard ship on Oct. 4, 1942 and is buried in a government cemetery in New Foundland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.