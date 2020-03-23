The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1995:
A grant of $6,000 has been made available to the Chaffee County Nursing Service to help senior citizens, age 60 or older, pay for the blood analysis available at the 9Health Fair.
Ginger Gentry, public health nurse, applied for the grant last summer to the Upper Arkansas Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging. There are no income restrictions.
“It’s first come, first serve,” Genry said. “We have 160 grants available in Salida and 80 in Buena Vista. The grants are for $25 each, which is the cost of the blood analysis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.