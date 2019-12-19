The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1969:
About 40 percent of the qualified voters in Buena Vista turned out Tuesday to defeat a proposed 2 percent sales tax by better than three to one.
A total of 371 ballots were counted, according to Town Clerk Bud Glass. Of that number, 281 voted against the measure with 90 casting votes favorable to the institution of the tax.
Colorado statutes now make it mandatory to let at least two years pass before the Town of Buena Vista can individually propose such a measure.
