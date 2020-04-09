The Mountain Mail, April 9, 1970:
Riley S. Sovine and John A. Amicone, salesmen from Shearer Motor Company in Salida, will be honored for outstanding sales performance during 1969 at a Ford 300-500 Club banquet Saturday night, April 18, at the Hilton Hotel in Denver.
The salesmen are among the select number of Ford dealership salesmen to be presented an award for “excellent retail sales performance,” according to George Salvino, district sales manager. The award program was founded in 1950 to recognize the performance of outstanding Ford salesmen throughout the country.
The average 300-500 Club member sold nearly $500,000 worth of automotive merchandise in 1969 to qualify for the national honor.
